AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank Sells 46,165 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 46,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $1,035,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMC opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after buying an additional 559,275 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

