Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. Amcor also reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 133,717 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Amcor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Amcor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after buying an additional 59,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Amcor by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amcor by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after buying an additional 401,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.