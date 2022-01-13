American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will report sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 498,304 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 207.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 478,871 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 262.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 439,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 327,835 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.91. 8,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

