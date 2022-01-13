America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. America’s Car-Mart comprises about 1.0% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.48% of America’s Car-Mart worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $99.24 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

