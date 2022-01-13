AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,743,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,080 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.35% of AMETEK worth $960,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $143.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

