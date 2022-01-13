Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells $776,287.68 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $776,287.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMPH. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

