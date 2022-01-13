Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,809. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 16,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $406,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,255 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.