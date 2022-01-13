Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Update

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the December 15th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock remained flat at $$0.48 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

