Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the December 15th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock remained flat at $$0.48 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

