Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Anaergia from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

ANRGF opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.17.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

