Analysts Anticipate Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). Capstone Green Energy posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Capstone Green Energy news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,677.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGRN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGRN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. 98,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,143. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

