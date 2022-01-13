Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.17.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $352.72. 1,460,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,001. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $423.21 and its 200-day moving average is $409.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

