Analysts Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to post $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.37. Moelis & Company reported earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Shares of MC stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,618. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $48.76 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.19.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,554,000 after acquiring an additional 230,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 169,827 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 162,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,636,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

