Analysts Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce sales of $365.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.90 million and the lowest is $357.00 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $360.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKOH. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 171.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 35,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,704. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $275.69 million, a P/E ratio of -168.31 and a beta of 1.17. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -384.62%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.