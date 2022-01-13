Analysts Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report sales of $279.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $283.10 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $294.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 173,302 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,512,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB stock opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.11. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

