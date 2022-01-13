Analysts Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Provention Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $4.65. 22,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,663. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.73.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911. Company insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

