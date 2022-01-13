Analysts Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $879.18 Million

Brokerages expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to post $879.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $969.97 million and the lowest is $823.02 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $814.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

TTWO opened at $156.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.