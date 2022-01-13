Analysts Anticipate Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UP. Barrington Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

UP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. 69,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,728. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.86.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,575,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,058,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,475,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,205,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,498,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

