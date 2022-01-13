Analysts Expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 128.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. 546,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,398. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $397,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

