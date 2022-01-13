Analysts Expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Brokerages predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.60). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04.

GMTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

GMTX stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.93. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

