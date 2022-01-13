Analysts Expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.35). Pulmonx reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

LUNG stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.73.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $276,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,159 shares of company stock worth $4,066,594 over the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

