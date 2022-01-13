Analysts Expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Post -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($0.81). SCYNEXIS posted earnings of ($1.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth about $10,870,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,525,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Caxton Corp increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.7% in the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,488,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,737 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCYX traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,213. The firm has a market cap of $132.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.