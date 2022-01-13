Analysts Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post $1.48 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.04. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.03. 3,669,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,927,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

