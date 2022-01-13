Analysts Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $10.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $354,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 over the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.