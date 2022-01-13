Analysts Issue Forecasts for Slate Office REIT’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Slate Office REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.90 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

