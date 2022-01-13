Analysts Offer Predictions for Cogeco Communications Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.61.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$622.30 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.13.

TSE CCA opened at C$99.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$110.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76. The stock has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$95.71 and a 12 month high of C$123.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

