Analysts Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Target Price at $37.75

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. 38,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,882. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.