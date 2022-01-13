Analysts Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target at $24.65

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mattel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,473,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after purchasing an additional 120,411 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. Mattel has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

