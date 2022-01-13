Analysts Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Target Price at $45.80

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODN. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 37,137 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after acquiring an additional 444,972 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Model N by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,090,000 after purchasing an additional 212,174 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02. Model N has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

