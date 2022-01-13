Analysts Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Target Price at $22.56

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 31,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,618. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $776.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

