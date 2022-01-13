Analysts Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Target Price at $256.31

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLTW. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $197.63 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

