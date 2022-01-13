Analyzing Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get DXC Technology alerts:

This table compares DXC Technology and Greenpro Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.48 -$149.00 million $1.48 22.62 Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 20.83 -$3.76 million ($0.25) -2.40

Greenpro Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 2.32% 15.76% 3.96% Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DXC Technology and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 1 2 9 0 2.67 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

DXC Technology presently has a consensus target price of $42.92, suggesting a potential upside of 28.19%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Volatility & Risk

DXC Technology has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Greenpro Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.