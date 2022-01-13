Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni Sells 30,000 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,672,854.86.

On Friday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $1,393,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00.

NYSE PLAN opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 292,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 49,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

