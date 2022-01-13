Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ANSLY remained flat at $$98.26 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 803. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.57. Ansell has a fifty-two week low of $87.97 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05.

Get Ansell alerts:

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.