Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Shares of AMEH opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $133.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

