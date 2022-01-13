Apollon Limassol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $54,290.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $532,788.38 and approximately $54,290.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00004946 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00214737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00045120 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.08 or 0.00471177 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00076771 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,180 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

