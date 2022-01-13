Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 368,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,995,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Applied UV alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.39.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 71.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied UV, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied UV news, President Max Munn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUVI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Applied UV by 884.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Applied UV in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied UV in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied UV by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Applied UV by 32.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.