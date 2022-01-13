Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s current price.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.40. 624,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,663. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $221,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 45,873 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

