ArdCoin (ARDX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $108,350.00

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $108,350.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00059453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

