Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Trading Down 4.8%

Arecor Therapeutics PLC (LON:AREC) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 381 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 381 ($5.17). Approximately 1,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.43).

The company has a market capitalization of £106.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 396.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 323.82.

About Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC)

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications. It is developing AT247, an ultra-rapid acting insulin for patients with Type I and Type II diabetics; and AT278, an ultra-concentrated formulation of rapid acting insulin that has been designed to accelerate the absorption of insulin post injection.

