Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Gap Down to $22.05

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $21.36. Ares Capital shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 343,697 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 284,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 12.1% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 24,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

