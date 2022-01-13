Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to C$60.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATZAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of Aritzia stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,671. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.