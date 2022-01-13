Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.00.

ASND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,243. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.65.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

