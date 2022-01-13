ASD (BTMX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.26 Million (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

