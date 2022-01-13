ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ASGN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $118.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.18. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASGN has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,200,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $3,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,962,755. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in ASGN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

