ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) versus Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Critical Review

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arena Pharmaceuticals and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals 0 9 3 0 2.25 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $96.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.65%. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 647.66%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arena Pharmaceuticals and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 17,769.68 -$404.73 million ($9.69) -9.53 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 13.55 -$16.20 million ($0.48) -2.23

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Arena Pharmaceuticals. Arena Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arena Pharmaceuticals and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals N/A -59.21% -53.48% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.32% -33.11%

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals beats Arena Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Dominic P. Behan and Jack Lief on April 14, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist. The company was founded by Carl Aslan Jason Morton Firth, Mark McHale, and Jeffrey Tomlinson in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

