Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to announce sales of $188.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.52 million and the lowest is $145.10 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $233.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $723.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $729.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $746.99 million, with estimates ranging from $716.20 million to $772.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

AZPN opened at $150.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.50. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

