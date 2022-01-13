Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $156.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.88. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 78.11% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 470,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 73,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

