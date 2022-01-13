Asset Planning Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,408,000 after buying an additional 54,544 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,495,000. Palladiem LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 90,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 42,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.02. 21,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,270. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.02.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

