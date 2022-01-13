Associated Banc (ASB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748 in the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Associated Banc stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,068 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.