Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Up 9,750.0% in December

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 9,750.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,367.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.20. 38,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.89%.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

